Thailand reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1,978 in total

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,978, with four new deaths, raising the death toll to 19.

Out of all the patients, 581 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The four new deaths include a 59-year-old male employee of the State Railway of Thailand. He fell ill with a fever and sought treatment from a doctor before returning to work. He developed severe symptoms -- shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died.

The second one was a 72-year-old Thai man, whose son had visited a boxing stadium. He had pre-existing conditions of the kidney disease.

The third case was an 84-year-old Thai who worked at a boxing stadium in Bangkok. He also suffered from underlying health conditions of kidney disease, hypertension and gout.

The fourth case was an 84-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital with high fever, a runny nose and cough.

As most COVID-19 cases were related to the elderly, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Thaweesin Wissanuyothin advised all Thais to refrain from pouring water into hands of their elderly parents and grandparents during Songkran, the traditional Thai New year in mid-April to prevent virus transmission to the elderly group.

Thaweesin, however, also cautioned that 20 to 29-year-olds are the age group at risk of virus transmission.

The spokesman also said the new cases were mostly related to boxing stadium, entertainment venues, religious ceremonies in Indonesia, contacts with previous patients and returnees from overseas.