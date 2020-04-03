Singapore reports 5th COVID-19 death

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that a patient passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Friday morning, who was the fifth death of COVID-19 in the country.

The patient was a 86 year-old Singaporean woman who had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

The patient was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 31, and was confirmed of COVID-19 infection.

Singapore reported the fourth death on April 2, which involved a 68-year-old male Indonesian national, who had been in Indonesia from Jan. 20 to March 16.