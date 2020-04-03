LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Wuhan continues communities management to prevent epidemic rebound

1
2020-04-03 13:16:27Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Friday asked its residents to stay at home and avoid nonessential outings as the city works to prevent a rebound in the outbreak.

The government of Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, said in a notice that the city's residential communities will continue closed-off management, and residents passing through communities' entries must have their temperatures checked and wear a mask.

The notice warned against slackening vigilance amid the increased flow of people and influx of non-locals. Preventing a rebound in the outbreak remained "an arduous task," it said, citing the emergence of asymptomatic patients, patients who test positive again after being discharged from hospitals and new cases in people arriving from abroad.

Hubei Province reported only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past week, but on Thursday, 51 new asymptomatic patients were registered there, up from 37 on Wednesday.　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.