China's Hubei reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Thursday in central China's Hubei Province, said the National Health Commission Friday.

The province saw four new deaths, which were all reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Thursday.

The province also confirmed 51 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients Thursday, bringing the total to 742, all of whom had been put under medical observation by the end of Thursday.

One hundred and forty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery Thursday. Among the 987 patients being treated in hospital, 239 were still in severe condition and 110 others in critical condition.

Hubei has so far reported 67,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,007 in Wuhan.