LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Hubei reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases

1
2020-04-03 10:25:02Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Thursday in central China's Hubei Province, said the National Health Commission Friday.

The province saw four new deaths, which were all reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Thursday.

The province also confirmed 51 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients Thursday, bringing the total to 742, all of whom had been put under medical observation by the end of Thursday.

One hundred and forty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery Thursday. Among the 987 patients being treated in hospital, 239 were still in severe condition and 110 others in critical condition.

Hubei has so far reported 67,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,007 in Wuhan.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.