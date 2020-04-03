S. Korea's reported COVID-19 cases top 10,000

South Korea's reported cases of the COVID-19 topped 10,000 as of midnight Friday local time as 86 more cases were confirmed for the past 24 hours.

The number of infections here totaled 10,062, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The KCDC has updated the data once a day.

Five more deaths were confirmed, lifting the death toll to 174. The total fatality rate came in at 1.73 percent.

A total of 193 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 6,021.