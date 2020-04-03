Thorough safety assessment urged before museums reopen

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) has ordered museums across the country to go through a comprehensive safety assessment before reopening to the public.

Museums were asked to implement epidemic prevention and control requirements, put in place real-name reservation systems and adjust visiting routes to avoid peaks in visitor numbers, according to an NCHA notice.

The notice called for emergency drills in museums on epidemic prevention and control to ensure timely detection, effective response and the proper handling of epidemic situations.

Targeted fire drills and emergency rescue exercises should also be arranged, said the document.