Thailand's touristic province of Phang-nga closes borders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Following its neighboring province of Phuket in Thailand's South, Phang-nga Province on Thursday announced it has banned entry of people from entering the province with exceptions for essential travels such as for medical purposes, goods transportation and state operations.

Effective Thursday, Phang-nga Governor Chamroen Thipayapongtada said that people who are allowed to enter the provinces for essential businesses must follow the regulations of the communicable disease control officials and report to the officials at the exit point when leaving the province.

People whose duties or businesses are related to public health, emergency rescue, financial institutions, postal service and judicial processes are exempted from the order.

The entry ban in the southern province of Phang-nga came after the nearby tourist island of Phuket announced the lockdown following an increase of COVID-19 cases there, mainly found linking to entertainment venues.

Chamroen however, said Phang-nga has yet recorded any case of COVID-19, and therefore closing its borders would be most effective from the virus spreading. Enditem