Mongolia evacuates second batch of nationals from S. Korea due to COVID-19

A second passenger plane chartered by the Mongolian government to evacuate its citizens from COVID-19-hit South Korea landed in Ulan Bator on Thursday evening, following the first evacuation in March.

The flight landed in the Chinggis Khaan International Airport in the capital city of Ulan Bator with 261 passengers onboard, according to Mongolian authorities.

After the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mongolian government has started evacuating its citizens on chartered flights since mid-March.

The country evacuated 244 citizens from South Korea on the first chartered flight on March 15.

Currently, the country has evacuated a total of more than 1,200 citizens from COVID-19-hit countries such as Japan, Germany and Turkey.

A total of 14 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far.

A French national tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 10, becoming the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mongolia.

Of the other 13 infected, 11 are Mongolian nationals and two are Turkish citizens. They all arrived in Mongolia on chartered flights from abroad.

Among them, two people have recovered, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Disease. Enditem