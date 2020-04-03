Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong urges British politicians to stop distorting truth

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition to the irresponsible remarks about China's countermeasures against U.S. restrictions on Chinese media agencies by an anti-China activist and a British politician.

Benedict Rogers, a die-hard anti-China activist anxious to sow trouble in Hong Kong and founder of Hong Kong Watch, and a certain British politician made such remarks in their letters recently.

The spokesperson of the office pointed out that the announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China that the relevant journalists of U.S. citizenship will not be allowed to continue working as journalists in China, including its Hong Kong and Macao SARs, is a necessary and reciprocal countermeasure China is compelled to take in response to the U.S. oppression of Chinese media organizations there.

The decision falls within the Chinese central government's purview over foreign affairs in accordance with the "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law, and is completely legitimate, fair and reasonable, the spokesperson said.

By turning a blind eye to the discrimination, unwarranted restrictions and exclusion Chinese media agencies and journalists are subject to in the United States, and instead distorting the truth and accusing China of undermining the freedom of the press and the high level of autonomy in Hong Kong, the British politicians have again revealed their hypocrisy and double standards, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is part of China and urged the British politicians to respect the facts, correct their mistakes, and immediately stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large under any pretext and in any way.