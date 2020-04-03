Iran's coronavirus cases surpass 50,000, as Turkey's total infections nears 20,000

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage in the Middle East, Iran's tally of novel coronavirus cases surged past 50,000 on Thursday, while Turkey's total number of infections approached 20,000.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, reported 2,875 new COVID-19 cases and 124 more deaths, raising the total number to 50,468 and the death toll to 3,160.

A total of 16,711 patients have recovered, while 3,956 others were in critical condition in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani tested positive for the coronavirus, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported, adding that he is currently under quarantine.

In Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the region, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths, raising the total number of infections to 18,135 and the death toll to 356.

Israel set a new record of daily rise in new coronavirus cases, with an increase of 765 cases on Thursday. The total cases rose to 6,857, of whom 36 have died after 10 new deaths were added. A total of 338 patients have recovered from the disease.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went into isolation for the second time in a week after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was diagnosed with COVID-19. Netanyahu, 70, will stay in self-quarantine until next Wednesday.

Israel's Ministry of Finance has approved an immediate injection of 650 million new shekels (178.5 million U.S. dollars) to support the Israeli hi-tech industry which faces difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) said Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,024. Meanwhile, 35 more patients recovered from the disease, leading to 96 the total number of recoveries.

Saudi Arabia imposed on Thursday a 24-hour curfew in the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 165 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the kingdom, alone with five more deaths and 64 more recoveries. The total number of infections rose to 1,885, of whom 21 have died and 328 have recovered.

In Algeria, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 986 while the death toll reached 86, after 139 new cases and 25 more deaths from the virus were announced by Algerian health authorities.

Qatar reported 114 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 949, of whom 73 have recovered.

In Cairo, Egypt announced on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 infections discovered so far reached 865 up from 779 on Wednesday.

"Compared to the population of Egypt, which is 100 million people, we are still in the intermediate stage," said Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in a joint press conference with the ministers of health and information.

Iraq confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 44 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections to 772, including 54 fatalities.

The coronavirus death toll in Morocco reached 44, after seven more deaths were announced. The total number of confirmed cases reached 691, up by 49 from Wednesday.

Tunisia reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 455.

Palestine declared 26 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Palestinian territories to 160.

Kuwait reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 342.

Oman confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 231, of whom 57 have recovered.

Jordan also confirmed 21 coronavirus cases, raising the overall number of confirmed cases to 299. Nine more patients recovered and left hospitals.

Lebanon's COVID-19 cases increased to 494 after 15 new ones were detected, while the death toll soared to 16, up by 4 from Wednesday.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla died from COVID-19 on Thursday at a Lebanese hospital, the National News Agency reported.

Six new COVID-19 cases were registered in Syria, bringing the total number of infections to 16, of whom two have died.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Interior Ministry extended the coronavirus-related curfew from 12 hours to 18 over the weekend only.