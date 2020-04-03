Chinese gov't donates 5,000 COVID-19 test kits to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan received 5,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by the Chinese government to help the country curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the authorities said Thursday.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the delivery, Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister, thanked the Chinese government for the donation. He described the assistance as "a sign of friendship" between the two nations.

Hasanov said Azerbaijan also demonstrated solidarity with the people of China and supported their battle against the coronavirus.

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min said the donation showcased the deep friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries. She said China would send a second batch of aid to Azerbaijan, including non-invasive respirators and protective clothing.

The ambassador highlighted the efforts by the government and people of China to tackle COVID-19. She also hailed the support provided by Azerbaijan to China during a difficult time for her country.

Azerbaijan has registered five coronavirus-related deaths so far, with 369 people now infected. A total of 26 people have recovered. The government suspended classes at all educational institutions and banned public gatherings before imposing a special quarantine regime and ordering social distancing in an effort to address the outbreak. Enditem