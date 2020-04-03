Morocco's novel coronavirus cases reach 691

Death toll from the COVID-19 reached 44 in Morocco on Thursday, while the total number of confirmed cases reached 691, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 30 patients have recovered from the COVID-19, said the ministry's spokesman in a briefing.

The most affected regions are Casablanca with 189 cases, Fes Meknes with 113, Rabat with 115, and Marrakech-Safi with 127.

On Friday, Morocco decided to allocate additional funding of 200 million U.S. dollars to its health system to cope with the outbreak.

On March 22, the North African country declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20. Enditem