COVID-19 infections in Egypt hit 850: PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 infections discovered in Egypt so far reached 850.

"In Egypt, according to the latest figures, we have 850 infections. Compared to the population of Egypt, which is 100 million people, we are still in the intermediate stage," said Madbouly in a joint press conference with the ministers of health and information.

Madbouly reassured that Egypt is still far from the stage of massive virus outbreak, yet he warned that the daily infections are expected to be higher throughout the next week.

He urged Egyptians to continue strictly implementing the precautionary measures taken by the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Madbouly pointed out that the Health Ministry prepared 100 fully equipped vehicles as mobile clinics to screen citizens nationwide.

The Egyptian government also decided on Thursday to temporarily stop returning Egyptian expatriates from abroad until making sure they are free from the novel coronavirus, according to the prime minister.

"Some of the expatriates who returned home did not stick to the precautionary measures," he said, warning that it may lead to transmission of the virus and further increase the number of infections in the country.

Madbouly noted that Egyptian expatriates who will return back home will have to spend a 14-day quarantine period at the expense of the government.

Over the past couple of weeks, Egypt has temporarily suspended schools, universities and all classes, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches and shut down museums and archeological sites over coronavirus worries.

The government further imposed last week a 15-day partial curfew across Egypt from early evening to early morning as an essential part of the anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures.