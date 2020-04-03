LINE

UAE reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,024.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities and all are in a stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.

A total of 35 new COVID-19 patients have made full recovery, the ministry added, taking to 96 the total number of cured patients.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. Enditem

