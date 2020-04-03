China, BiH sign MOU on medical science cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Ji Ping signed a memorandum of understanding with BiH Minister of Civil Affairs Ankica Gudeljevic on Thursday to strengthen the medical science cooperation of the two countries.

Entrusted by China's National Health Commission, Ji signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medical Science between the National Health Commission and the BiH Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The ambassador said that the document is of great significance when COVID-19 epidemic is raging around the world, and will provide a policy basis for the two sides to strengthen the cooperation in health and disease prevention and control, medical education and research, and traditional Chinese medicine as well.

Gudeljevic congratulated China on its remarkable achievements in combating COVID-19. She said that China signed a memorandum of understanding with BiH at this moment to express its firm support for BiH in fighting the epidemic, for which BiH is deeply grateful.

Gudeljevic said that as BiH faces the shortage of medical talents, the MOU will lay a foundation for the exchanges between medical researchers of BiH and China, and promote the health cooperation between the two countries.