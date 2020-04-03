Renowned Chinese respiratory expert wins alumni award of Edinburgh University

Chinese renowned respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan receives an interview with Xinhua in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan has won an alumni award of the University of Edinburgh for his remarkable contribution in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, the university said Thursday.

With over 90 percent vote of students, staff and alumni, Zhong won the university's first Being Edinburgh Award, which is given in recognition of individuals whose actions and achievements have inspired the university's community.

"It seems entirely fitting that a figure at the heart of global efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 is our first Being Edinburgh Award winner," said the university.

"During this time of international crisis, the Being Edinburgh Award allows us to highlight positive news in our global alumni community. Dr Zhong is an inspiration to students, staff and alumni alike, and embodies important values that the University aims to uphold: drive, passion, and sustained hard work. His win is well-deserved, and we wish him the best of luck in his research on COVID-19," said Niamh Martin-McGarrigle, a student studying Linguistics and French, and a member of the Being Edinburgh selection panel.

In an email to the university, Zhong said it is an honour to receive the first Being Edinburgh Award. He took time to thank those who voted and confirmed a future lecture series for colleagues in Europe and the United States about the transmission route, infectivity, diagnosis and management of COVID-19.

Known for his important role in the 2003 outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), an illness also caused by coronavirus, Zhong was a visiting student at the university between 1979 and 1981 and awarded with an Honorary Doctorate of Medicine in 2007.