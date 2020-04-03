LINE

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

A closed playground is seen in Toronto, Canada, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada hit 10,132, with the death toll rising to 127, as of Thursday morning, according to CTV.

It is a stark increase compared to where the country was on March 1, with only 24 confirmed cases at that time.

The provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. Ontario announced 401 new cases Thursday morning.

Latest reports showed that there are 4,611 cases in Quebec, 2,793 in Ontario and 1,066 in British Columbia.  

