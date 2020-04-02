14 people who died in fight against COVID-19 identified as martyrs

Fourteen people who died on the frontline of fighting the novel coronavirus in central China's Hubei Province, have been identified as the first batch of martyrs, local authorities said Thursday.

The identification was made in line with the country's relevant regulations on commending martyrs, said the provincial government in a statement.

The 14 martyrs were Wang Bing, Feng Xiaolin, Jiang Xueqing, Liu Zhiming, Li Wenliang, Zhang Kangmei, Xiao Jun, Wu Yong, Liu Fan, Xia Sisi, Huang Wenjun, Mei Zhongming, Peng Yinhua and Liao Jianjun. They were described as excellent representatives of role models among frontline medics and epidemic prevention workers.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a major public health emergency that has spread rapidly, caused the most extensive infection and is the most difficult to contain in the country since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Martyrs are the highest honorary title which the Party and state award to citizens who bravely sacrifice their lives for the nation, society and the people.

A brief introduction of the 14 martyrs is as follows:

Wang Bing was a 72-year-old female doctor working in a clinic of western medicine in Hongshan District, Wuhan. She was infected with the novel coronavirus at work and died on Feb. 18.

Feng Xiaolin, 65, was a rehired doctor of traditional Chinese medicine with the People's Hospital in Huangpi District, Wuhan. He was infected with the novel coronavirus at work and died on Feb. 27.

Jiang Xueqing, 55, a consulting doctor with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, died of COVID-19 on March 1.

Liu Zhiming, 51, president of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, was infected with COVID-19 at work and died on Feb. 18.

Li Wenliang, 34, an ophthalmologist with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, stuck to his post on the frontline regardless of the risk of infection and caught COVID-19. He passed away on Feb. 7.

Zhang Kangmei, a 67-year-old female doctor rehired at the health service center of the Baofeng Street community in Wuhan, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 14.

Xiao Jun, 49, a general surgeon at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, was infected with COVID-19 at work and passed away on Feb. 8.

Wu Yong, 51, a police officer in Qiaokou District, Wuhan, worked in the community fighting the epidemic for 61 days on end and died on March 22.

Liu Fan was a 59-year-old female senior nurse working at a community health service center of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan. She died of COVID-19 on Feb. 14.

Xia Sisi, 29, a gastroenterology physician, contracted COVID-19 while working at the Union Jiangbei Hospital of Wuhan. She passed away on Feb. 23 despite doctors' efforts.

Huang Wenjun, 42, an associate consulting doctor of respiratory medicine, became infected while working on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Central Hospital of Xiaogan City. He died on Feb. 23 after medical efforts failed.

Mei Zhongming, 57, an ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan, died on March 3 after contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.

Peng Yinhua, a 29-year-old doctor at the First People's Hospital of Jiangxia District, Wuhan, died on Feb. 20. He became infected while doing his uttermost to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Liao Jianjun, 49, was deputy director of a neighborhood committee in Qiaokou District, Wuhan. He contracted COVID-19 during work. He died on Feb. 4.