China hands over medical supplies to Afghanistan to fight COVID-19

China stands together with Afghan people to fight the novel coronavirus, Chinese Ambassador to Afghansitan Wang Yu said at a handover ceremony of the first batch of China-aided medical supplies on Thursday.

"On behalf of Chinese government, I'm handing over the much-needed medical assistance to the Afghan government. The medical assistance includes ventilators, protective clothes and face masks," Wang said at the ceremony which was also attended by Mohammad Sarwar Danish, second vice president of Afghanistan.

The donation by China was the latest action of Sino-Afghan cooperation to fight the virus and reflected the true brotherly friendship between the two neighbors, said the ambassador.

"At the most difficult moment in China's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Afghanistan jointed the international community to extend its hand to China. Such expressions of friendship will always be remembered by the Chinese government and people," said Wang.

Noting the helping hand China has lent to other COVID-19-hit countries, Wang said, "please rest assured, China stands together with Afghan people to fight this virus. We will continue to provide support within our capacity."

On his part, Danish expressed sincere gratitude for China's donation at the ceremony, adding "I want to also congratulate China on their unparalleled achievements and success in the fight against COVID-19."

Afghan authorities confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing to 239 the total number of patients in the country since the outbreak of the disease in mid February.