Forest fire put out in southwest China

2020-04-02 16:35:55Xinhua

A forest fire that raged for over a day has been put out in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the local government said Thursday.

The open flames have all been put out as of 4:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the county government of Lufeng under Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

The fire broke out in the county on Tuesday afternoon and spread around 50 hectares.

More than 1,600 people were sent to fight the fire. Ten excavators were sent to dig a firebreak.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

