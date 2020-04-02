LINE

China to deepen int'l cooperation on COVID-19

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China will continue deepening international cooperation on responding to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday.

China will support the Group of 20 (G20) to enhance information sharing, policy coordination and active cooperation, prepare for the G20 health ministers' meeting and cooperate on medicine and vaccine development, said Li Mingzhu, an official with the NHC, at a press conference.

China will also join hands with relevant parties to stop the disease from transmitting across borders and help countries with weak public health systems improve their response capabilities, Li said.

Further efforts will be made to intensify the building of health emergency networks through regional cooperation mechanisms between China and Japan, the Republic of Korea, and countries in Southeast Asia and Central and East Europe, Li said.

