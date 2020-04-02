LINE

Medical service available on temporary flights bringing back Chinese citizens: official

China has deployed medical workers to provide emergency support on the temporary flights to bring home overseas students and other Chinese citizens from abroad, a health official said Thursday at a press conference.

The National Health Commission (NHC) has released information on individual protection and psychological health online for overseas Chinese citizens amid novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, said Zhang Yang, head for the Department of International Cooperation with NHC.

The NHC also instructed Chinese medical teams fighting COVID-19 abroad to offer health guidance to overseas students through symposiums and live video broadcast, said Zhang, adding that the NHC has provided "health kits" containing epidemic prevention guidelines and materials in joint work with the diplomatic missions.

