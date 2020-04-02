LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Putin signs law granting Russian cabinet powers to declare state of emergency

1
2020-04-02 15:06:08Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A man wearing a protective mask is seen in Moscow, Russia, on March 27, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

A man wearing a protective mask is seen in Moscow, Russia, on March 27, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday into law a bill granting the cabinet additional powers, including declaring a state of emergency for the entire country.

The law published on the official legal information portal is aimed at dealing with COVID-19.

The president also signed other bills into laws, increasing the liabilities for the breaches of sanitary-epidemiological rules and quarantine.

Russia has registered a total of 2,777 cases of COVID-19 in 75 regions of the country as of Wednesday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.