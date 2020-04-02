China takes all-out efforts to protect its students abroad amid pandemic: official

Vice Minister of Education Tian Xuejun said Thursday that the ministry has taken all-out efforts to safeguard the health and safety of overseas Chinese students amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A prevention and control guideline on COVID-19 was compiled for the students, and multiple lectures by renowned experts have also been held to offer more guidance on epidemic prevention, Tian said at a press conference.

Chinese embassies and consulates have distributed epidemic prevention materials including masks and "health kits" to overseas students in a timely manner, Tian said, adding that more support for those in straits as well as consular protection are also available.

The overall number and proportion of overseas Chinese students infected with the coronavirus are at a relatively low level, Tian said, stressing that the emergency mechanism will be activated immediately once a confirmed or suspected case is found.

Resources from domestic universities have been mobilized to provide round-the-clock psychological counseling for overseas Chinese students, and counseling hotlines have also been set up for overseas students as well as parents to address their concerns, Tian said.