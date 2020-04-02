LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's enterprise annuity funds report higher return in 2019: report

1
2020-04-02 14:14:27Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The average yield for China's enterprise annuity funds stood at 8.3 percent last year, with the aggregate investment return reaching 125.8 billion yuan (17.7 billion U.S. dollars), Shanghai Securities News reported Thursday.

The figure outperformed that in 2018, which stood at 42 billion yuan with an average yield of 3.01 percent, the report said, quoting data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

By the end of last year, the total amount of the enterprise annuity funds neared 1.8 trillion yuan, covering around 25.48 million employees.

China Life Pension Company, Pingan Pension and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ranked the top three in terms of the assents under their management.

Having logged remarkable growth since 2013, annuity funds have become an important force in China's old-age security system, said the report.

China launched the enterprise annuity program in 2004, a supplemental occupational pension insurance offered through employers, in a bid to improve its social security system.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.