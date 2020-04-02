COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 2,524

Japan's health ministry and local governments said that 2,524 people had been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan, according to the latest figures released Thursday morning.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 82 people, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 2,524 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Japan, the majority are still in Japan's capital city of Tokyo, which has confirmed 587 cases.

Osaka Prefecture recorded 278 COVID-19 cases, Chiba Prefecture 185, Aichi Prefecture 183 and 180 cases have been recorded in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the figures showed.

The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 70 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The ministry added that in total, 1,091 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved, according to the latest figures.