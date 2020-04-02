India COVID-19 death toll rises to 50 as total cases reach 1965

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India Thursday morning rose to 50 as the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 1965, the federal health ministry said.

"As on 9:00 a.m. (local time) today 50 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 151 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 1764," reads the information.

On Wednesday night the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 1834 and the death toll was 41.

Thursday marks the ninth straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

On Wednesday Indian government asked states to strictly enforce the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission in the country. Enditem