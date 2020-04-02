More than 5,000 have died of COVID-19 in U.S.: Johns Hopkins University

More than 5,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday night.

The national death toll has reached 5,119, as the total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 215,000, the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering has shown.

New York state remains the nation's biggest epicenter, reporting more than 83,000 cases and 2,219 deaths, both the highest among U.S. states and territories, read the data.

Globally, nations and regions have altogether recorded more than 937,170 cases and 47,235 deaths, while nearly 200,000 have recovered from the disease.

Italy and Spain, two other nations with more than 100,000 cases each, have seen 13,155 and 9,387 deaths, respectively.