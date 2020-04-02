Canada short of personal protective equipment against COVID-19, health minister says

Personal protective equipment stockpiled in Canada is not enough when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging in the world, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday.

"I would say that, obviously, governments all across the world are in the same exact situation," Hajdu said at a press conference.

"We are working I would say 24 hours, around the clock, trying to procure equipment in a global situation where equipment is extremely tight," Hajdu added.

Hajdu made the remarks hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that no one can guarantee that the federal emergency strategic stockpiles would be sufficient to cover the ever growing need for masks, ventilators and other supplies.

Last week, Trudeau said he could "assure everyone that the federal stockpiles have been sufficient to meet the needs of the provinces until this point."

On Tuesday Trudeau said that the government has signed contracts with three Canadian companies to make ventilators, surgical masks, test kits and other medical supplies.

Also on Tuesday Canadian Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said that the Canadian government ordered 157 million surgical masks and 60 million N95 masks.

The government has also ordered nearly 1,570 ventilators and more than a million COVID-19 test kits and is working to secure an additional 4,000 ventilators, Anand said.