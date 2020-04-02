Hong Kong shuts karaoke lounges, night clubs amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday announced the decision to shut multiple types of entertainment venues including karaoke lounges and night clubs in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a new regulation issued on Wednesday, karaoke lounges, mahjong parlors and night clubs should be closed for 14 days since 6:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, the HKSAR government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, massage parlors, beauty centers and club houses should take preventative measures such as taking visitors' body temperature before allowing them to enter and requiring anyone in these venues to wear face masks.

Anyone who breaches the regulation could be punished with a maximum fine of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 6,449 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for six months, the statement said.

The move is part of the latest efforts of the HKSAR government to tackle the rapidly growing COVID-19 cases during the past two weeks following the return of a large number of Hong Kong residents from virus-hit European countries and the United States.

An array of social distancing measures have already taken effect, such as limits on group gatherings and restaurant services.

HKSAR government's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said at a press conference Wednesday evening that the government will review relevant measures in view of the latest developments of the disease and monitor the results of these measures.

Chan urged the public to maintain appropriate social distancing and keep personal hygiene.

Hong Kong reported 51 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, taking the total to 765.

The cases included all seven people who attended a gathering at a karaoke venue in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 24.