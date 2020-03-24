LINE

China's hog prices down 1.3 pct in mid-March

2020-03-24 Xinhua

The price of live pigs in China edged down 1.3 percent in mid March compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed Tuesday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 36 saw their prices decrease during the period, 12 posted higher prices and two saw their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas went down 14.2 percent, while prices of liquefied natural gas declined 0.2 percent in the period, showed the data.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provincial-level regions.

