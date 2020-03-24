France tightens up restrictions as coronavirus cases near 20,000

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday that the confinement rules imposed last Tuesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus might last several more weeks and his government will be tightening restrictions on people's movement.

"Many French people would like to return to normalcy, but it will not (happen) for tomorrow," Philippe told French television TF1 news.

"We feel the lockdown measures that we have taken, and which we will toughen yet again ... could last several weeks," he added.

Philippe announced that open-air markets would be closed from Tuesday. People would be allowed to go out for a walk with their children or to exercise once a day for no more than one hour, and within one kilometer of their home. Sanctions against those who break the rules would be tougher.

Ruling out nationwide curfew, the prime minister said localized curfews could be imposed based on local authorities' decision.

The Rivera cities of Nice, Perpignan and Beziers in southern France had imposed from Saturday a curfew in response to the fact that many people had ignored calls to strictly respect social distancing.

On March 17, France was put into lockdown for at least 15 days, and the government asked the public to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. Only trips for reasons of work, health needs or shopping of necessities are allowed.

Under the new rules, French citizens who do want to travel will need to fill in a document explaining their reasons for doing so and carry it with them. If they are found to have violated the instruction, they risk being fined for up to 135 euros (144.8 U.S. dollars).

Some 100,000 police and gendarmes are mobilized and checkpoints are set up country-wide to guarantee a full respect for the containment measure.

France has already ordered a country-wide closure of all public institutions and museums, suspending sporting events, halting non-essential activities to cafes, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs.

Despite these measures, the epidemic situation was deteriorating, health authorities warned, expressing alarm at the apparent lack of concern in the general public.

"A lot of citizens respect confinement with rigor, and I understand what that means in terms of constraints. But, we do know that in some places a number of people don't follow the rules," Philippe said.

"To cope with this wave, we must strictly, very strictly respect the movement restriction measures," he added, noting that the confinement results would be achieved "over time."

As of Monday, France has detected 19,856 cases of coronavirus infection, and 860 people had died from COVID-19, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced at a daily update.

In the last 24 hours, 3,176 more people were diagnosed with the virus, which claimed 186 new lives.