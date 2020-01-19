HK foundation donates to poor students, elderly on Chinese mainland

A team from the Hong Kong-based foundation Grace Charity has donated 620,000 yuan (about 90,000 U.S. dollars) to poor students and the elderly in northwest China's Gansu Province ahead of the Spring Festival.

The four-member team, led by the foundation's vice chairman Yue Charm-Ying, granted 350,000 yuan to 350 senior high school students from impoverished families and another 270,000 yuan to 300 people over age 65, according to the Hong Kong and Macao affairs office of the province.

They also distributed blankets, scarves and candy to the elderly and visited a welfare home in Huining County. Their tour lasted from Jan. 5 to 14.

The Spring Festival, the Chinese Lunar New Year's Day, falls on Jan. 25 this year.