Xi reaffirms significance of multilateralism

International order at crucial crossroads, he tells foreign representatives to forum

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's resolute stance on upholding multilateralism and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind on Tuesday as he met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with foreign representatives who attended the 2019 Imperial Springs International Forum.

The forum was held Sunday and Monday in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

Global governance is facing complex challenges, Xi said, adding that the international order is at a crucial crossroads and the fundamental question is whether multilateralism or unilateralism will prevail.

The current international order is not perfect, but it doesn't need to be destroyed completely to build a new one. It needs to be reformed and improved, he said.

Xi called on all nations to shoulder their responsibilities, initiate constructive dialogue, uphold the principle of seeking common ground while allowing the existence of differences and contribute more positive energy to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

As a nation with nearly 1.4 billion people, China's biggest contribution to humanity is to handle its own affairs well, Xi said, adding that China would like to shoulder its international obligations and responsibilities.

China will prove with its real practices that a strong country may not seek hegemony, and this has been shown by the country's history, culture and tradition over the past 5,000 years, Xi said.

The people of all countries have the right to select development paths that fit their own countries' situations, and no nation can achieve rejuvenation by copying the development paths of others, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi said that progress over the past decades proves that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the right path for China's development.

China will firmly uphold its path, continue to deepen reform and opening-up and achieve the "Two Centenary Goals" as planned, Xi said, adding that he is confident of China's future.

Some representatives, including former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama and Tanzania's former president Benjamin William Mkapa, made speeches during the meeting.

They extended congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and appreciated China's contributions to promoting global peace and sustainable development.

They said that China's reform and opening-up will benefit the whole world — especially developing countries. At the same time, several countries' practice of putting their own interests first and upholding unilateralism has led to an increase of conflict and friction.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, put forward by Xi, has great significance to promote global peace and prosperity, they said.

Founded in 2014, the forum has become a new high-end platform for in-depth conversations between China and the rest of the world. This year's forum was attended by over 260 former heads of state or government, leaders of international organizations, academic experts and business leaders.