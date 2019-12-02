3 killed in plane crash in U.S. Texas

Three people were dead after a small plane crashed Sunday night in San Antonio, U.S. state of Texas, about 320 km west of Houston.

Local media quoted fire officials as reporting that all three people on board the single-engine plane -- two men and one woman -- were killed after it crashed on the north side of San Antonio, about 5 km northwest of San Antonio International Airport.

The plane took off from Sugar Land Airport, about 38 km southwest of downtown Houston, and was headed for Boerne, about 40 km northwest of San Antonio International Airport, where it tried to divert due to engine trouble and came up just short of the airport and crashed.