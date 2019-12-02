China's Dalian customs sends back 23.7 tonnes of waste

Dalian customs in northeast China's Liaoning Province said it has refused entry of 23.71 tonnes of solid waste into the country.

According to the customs, a shipment labeled "leather scraps" had not been declared at the customs and its recipient could not be reached.

Officers at Dayaowan Customs later conducted an inspection and found it contained solid waste prohibited from import under Chinese law.

To avoid waste of port resources and pollution, the customs Wednesday ordered it be sent back to where it originated and said it would monitor the cargo during its return journey.

Dayaowan Customs has refused 21 shipments of solid waste, totaling 3,895.6 tonnes this year.