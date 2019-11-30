LINE

Famous U.S. rock climber dies after fall in Mexico

California rock climber Brad Gobright died after falling off a mountain in northern Mexico, according to media reports on Friday.

Gobright performed an ascent of the Sendero Luminoso route in the El Potrero Chico area with climber Aidan Jacobson of Phoenix, Arizona, before both of them fell.

Jacobson crashed into a bush, which stopped him from tumbling farther.

The technique involves two climbers balancing each other's weight off an anchor point. In online forums, many climbers described the technique as difficult and potentially dangerous.

According to media reports, civil defense officials in Nuevo Leon state in northeastern Mexico said Gobright, 31, fell about 300 meters to his death on Wednesday.

Gobright's body was recovered Thursday.

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright as "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

