5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's northeast Sanriku coast, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary 5.5-magnitude struck off Japan's northeastern Sanriku coast on Friday, the weather agency said here, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 1:01 p.m. local time, was centered off the coast of Sanriku in northeastern Japan, with its epicenter at a latitude of 39.1 degrees north and a longitude of 143.1 degrees east.

The quake occurred at depth of 10 km, the JMA said.

The weather agency has not issued a tsunami warning or advisories as a result of the offshore quake.

The earthquake logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some northeastern areas of the country including Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, the JMA said.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.