5G driverless microbus starts trial operation in E China

A citizen takes a photo of a 5G driverless microbus in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo/Asianewsphoto)

Domestic-made 5G driverless microbus stareds trial operation in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, on Nov 26.

The 5G driverless microbus uses L4 level technology, which means driver intervention is not needed and the vehicle can respond quickly and operate safely in the face of complex road conditions.

The 5G driverless microbus is equipped with 30 smart sensors, including eight cameras, four lidar and two MMW radars, which help the vehicle identify obstacles such as pedestrians and motor vehicles from 200 meters.

The smart microbus can also listen in all directions through the road cloud collaborative intelligent system.