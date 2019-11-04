Shopping malls vandalized amid escalating violence in HK

A large number of masked rioters committed destructive acts, blocked traffic and assaulted police officers in various districts of Hong Kong on Sunday.

Police officers were deployed after rioters crowded several shopping malls and conducted destructive and illegal acts.

Since Sunday afternoon, protesters have gathered at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. While they were peaceful initially, a masked mob appeared suddenly, vandalizing facilities and smashing glass panels of a customer service center in Sha Tin MTR station. Some were even holding fire extinguishers.

Later, a group of masked rioters gathered in Cityplace and vandalized a restaurant in the mall.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested offenders, warning the masked rioters to stop all destructive and illegal acts and appealed to them to stay rational and calm.

On Sunday, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government strongly condemned violent attacks and vandalism in Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tai Po and Taikoo Shing, which jeopardized public safety and breached public peace.

During the weekend, rioters conducted a series of destructive acts including hurling petrol bombs and bricks, placing nails on roads and deliberately torching and vandalizing public facilities.

As of 1 a.m. Sunday, over 200 people have been arrested for offenses of unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, criminal damage, and using facial covering while at an illegal assembly, said Hong Kong police.

Police on Monday strongly condemned rioters' violent and vandalistic acts and reiterated that no violent behavior will be tolerated.

Police said they will continue to take resolute enforcement action so as to safeguard the city's public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.