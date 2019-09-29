HK business group voices objection to U.S. bill

If the U.S. Congress passes the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act it will hurt both China and the U.S. and cast a shadow on trade talks between the two countries, the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the alliance said it "resolutely opposes" the act, which it said would justify U.S. interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and use the city as a bargaining chip to contain China.

"Hong Kong is an important trade partner and the largest source of trade surplus for the U.S.. Passing the act by the U.S. Congress will only hurt both sides and cast a shadow on Sino-U.S. relations and their trade talks," it said. "We urge the U.S. to stop advancing the act as soon as possible."

The group is one of many local business associations that have voiced objection to the act.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said earlier on September 10 that foreign interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs is totally "unnecessary".

There are close to 1,400 American companies in Hong Kong. They are expected to be affected if the act is passed.

Hong Kong enjoys broad human rights and freedoms under the "one country, two systems" principle, the alliance said. It is unreasonable for the U.S. to pass the Act on the grounds of human rights and freedom of suppression, it noted.

"If the U.S. Congress passes the act and unilaterally destroy Hong Kong-U.S. relations and Sino-U.S. ties, it would adversely affect the U.S. trade with the Hong Kong SAR and with China ,"it said.

It will also hurt the confidence of Hong Kong people doing business in the U.S., which is not in its interest, it added.