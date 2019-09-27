Nation's grain harvest remains strong

Combines work in rice fields in Huaian, Jiangsu province, in September, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua_

Total grain production in China is expected to remain above 650 million metric tons this year for the fifth year in a row, the agricultural minister said on Friday.

China has had a good summer harvest this year, and the fall harvest has already begun. It is predicted that China will see another strong harvest this year if no major natural disasters, such as major typhoons or frosts occur for the next two weeks, Han Changfu said at a news conference.

The Party and government in China have considered food security the most important thing over the past 70 years, to ensure enough food for the people, he said, in the run up to the 70 year anniversary of China's founding, which falls on Oct 1.

Since 2004, China has seen strong grain harvests, with a per-capita ownership of grain of more than 470 kg, higher than the food security level defined by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, he said.