LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Cultural exchange builds a bridge for Tunisia and China

1
2019-09-27 14:34:12chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Dhia Khaled, ambassador of Tunisia to China, talked with China Daily Website and China Arab TV about China's high value-added products and cultural exchanges.

"By developing high-tech, big data, 5G and artificial intelligence, China has upgraded its products from having no added value to being highly value-added," said Khaled in praise of China's industries.

"That means 'Made in China' can protect itself in the global market now. It is different from the first impression we had about Chinese products three or four decades ago," he added.

Cultural exchange has been an important influence between the two countries. Tunisia was the first Arab country to offer courses in the Chinese language, which it has been doing since the 1980s. In addition, China has gradually become the hot destination where Tunisian students like to study overseas.

"Carthage University, the most prominent university in Tunisia with numbers of colleges, launched its first Confucius Institute this year," Khaled said.

"The Confucius Institute is popular to an extent beyond our expectations. Now a lot of students in Tunisia want to learn Chinese at the institute," he said.

The two countries are currently negotiating about opening more Confucius Institutes in Tunisia.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.