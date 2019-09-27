LINE

World undergoing greatest changes in century: white paper

2019-09-27 13:47:41Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

The world is in an era of major development, transformation and adjustment, and is undergoing the greatest changes in a century, said a white paper published Friday.

The white paper, titled "China and the World in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The 21st century has witnessed growing economic globalization and a rapidly changing international political and economic landscape, the white paper said.

One of the most notable changes is that the rise of China and other emerging markets and developing countries is fundamentally altering the international structures of power, said the white paper.

It is now impossible for a single country or bloc of countries to exercise dominance in world affairs, the white paper said.

It also said factors of instability and uncertainty are increasing, noting that the world is facing slowing economic growth, and grave and complex security challenges.

