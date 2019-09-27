China will never seek hegemony: white paper

The guard of honor escorts the national flag for a flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, nor will it seek to create spheres of influence, no matter how international situation changes and how China develops itself, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.

It has always been China's unswerving national will to strive for a peaceful international environment favorable to its own development, and to better safeguard world peace and promote common development through its own, according to the white paper titled "China and the World in the New Era."

Noting that peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits are the trends of the times, the white paper said China's path of peaceful development is in line with the trend of history and the general trend of the world.

China naturally develops and becomes stronger, but does not want to threaten, challenge or replace any other country in the process, nor will it seek hegemony, according to the white paper.

"From the mid-19th century, China was abused by the Western powers and left with indelible memories of the suffering brought about by war and instability. It will never impose the suffering it has endured on other nations," the white paper said.