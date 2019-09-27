LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Drills improve China-Russia military cooperation: spokesperson

1
2019-09-27 10:46:25Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Soldiers from the People's Liberation Army's Northern Theater Command prepare for the military drill "Vostok-2018"in Russia's Trans-Baikal region, Sept 7, 2018. (Photo by Pan Mengqi/China Daily)

The Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) military exercises have enhanced the strategic coordination between the Chinese and Russian armed forces, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent about 1,600 troops to participate in the military drills held in Russia from September 16 to 21.

The exercises have further consolidated and developed the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The drills, including defensive operations, fire strikes and counterattacks, enhanced the troops' abilities in cross-border delivery, overseas command and joint operations, among others.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.