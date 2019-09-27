Photos detail glories, struggles in 70 years of Chinese history

Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visit a photo exhibition hosted by the Chinese Permanent Mission to the UN to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's republic of China at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday. (LIAO PAN /China News Service)

During the past seven decades, China's achievements are not only its own, but also for the world and humankind, said Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, in remarks at a photo exhibition Thursday at UN headquarters in New York.

The exhibit by China's Permanent Mission to the UN celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The photos showcase the joint endeavors and great achievements the Chinese people have made to create a beautiful life, and the arduous exploration, successful experience and worldwide significance of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in order to help people of all countries learn more about China's past, present and future, a preface to the exhibition states.

Wang said that in a few days, Chinese people will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the PRC's founding.

"The seven decades have witnessed the profound transformation of our country and the lives of people," said Wang.

"Led by the Communist Party of China, Chinese people have worked hard and created an unprecedented development miracle in human history," he added.

"The pictures tell the stories of the united struggle of the Chinese people, record the glorious achievements of China's development, and also China's integration into the world and contribution to world peace," said Wang.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the achievements made by China in 70 years.

"Every time I visited China, I'm stunned by the speed of change of progress," he said, who described China as "the most dynamic economy in the world".

The secretary-general also spoke highly of China, which "has actively participated in all work as a builder of international cooperation and multilateralism and a steady partner of the United Nations, especially for UN peacekeeping".

China has 2,534 military and police peacekeepers in seven of the 14 ongoing UN peacekeeping operations. China is the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the five permanent UN Security Council members.

Wang said that through 70 years, China is "youthful, high-spirited, and flourishing".

"No matter how the international situation changes, we will always remain true to our original aspiration and mission, seek happiness for the Chinese people, seek rejuvenation for the Chinese nation," he said.

"We will deepen our friendly cooperation with all countries in the world, being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, together with countries to build a better future for mankind," he added.