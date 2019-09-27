Festive atmosphere envelopes Guangzhou

The entire capital city of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, has been immersed in a happy festival atmosphere, as the National Day set to take place on Tuesday approaches.

Red flags and lanterns are being hung in major buildings and structures along busy roads and streets, and many cabs and private cars are displaying national flags in their vehicles in the southern metropolis to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"The city now looks more festive and more beautiful than before since many red flags, lanterns, and related decorations have been hung in major parks, scenic spots, squares, roads and streets," said Chen Honghua, a Guangzhou resident.

Guangzhou, "known as the 'city of flowers', and the residents have gotten ready for the celebrations of the country's 70th birthday," she added.

Earlier this month, a series of cultural events that included theatrical performances, singing contests, square dances, picture and stamp exhibitions, lighting shows, carnivals, riddle contests, gardening shows and pleasure-boat cruises were organized throughout the province as part of the celebrations.

A series of celebrations that will be attended by Party and government officials and residents of Guangdong as well as the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions are being planned in the province-which is seen as a window of China's reform and opening-up-to celebrate the country's 70th National Day, according to a statement released by the Guangdong provincial government.

A grand national flag raising ceremony will be held in Guangzhou on Tuesday morning. More than 2,000 officials and residents from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will participate in the event that will take place in Guangzhou's Haizhu square in the city's downtown area.

In addition to the national anthem, they will also sing major patriotic songs, including Ode to the Motherland and My Country and I together to express their love of the nation during the ceremony, said the statement.

A grand concert will be held in the city's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. More than 3,000 people, including locals and compatriots from Hong Kong and Macao will attend, on Friday evening, Sept 27.

On Sunday, a grand celebration meeting that will be attended by more than 7,000 officials and residents from the three regions will be held in Guangzhou.

A grand National Day reception will also be held on Sunday evening. The reception will be attended by more than 1,000 people, including local government officials and residents, compatriots from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao and foreign consular officials.

On Monday, eve of the country's 70th birthday, Party and government officials will join hands with residents from all walks of life to offer wreaths to the Guangzhou Uprising Monument in Guangzhou Uprising Martyrs Cemetery to commemorate the martyrs.

In addition, "fireworks shows will be simultaneously held in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai on Tuesday night," the statement said.