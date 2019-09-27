More U.S. troops headed to Poland

Based on a recent agreement between the presidents of Poland and the United States, Polish authorities are now preparing to host an additional 1,000 U.S. soldiers in the country.

"We are ready to immediately start work related to creating the appropriate conditions for the presence of U.S. troops in Poland," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday during a visit to the leadership of the army divisions where the American troops are to be stationed.

Under the agreement signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda, the total number of U.S. troops on Polish soil would increase to around 5,500 and the American military presence in Poland would be considered "permanent."

During a meeting with Duda on the sidelines of the UN 74th General Assembly in New York City, Trump said the 1,000 extra American troops in Poland would likely come from other European countries, with details to be finalized over the next weeks. Enditem