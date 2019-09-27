LINE

Eiffel Tower goes dark to honor ex-President Chirac

2019-09-27

The Eiffel Tower, Paris's main tourist magnet, will go dark Thursday evening to pay homage to former President Jacques Chirac, who died at the age of 86, the Mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, announced.

"To pay tribute to (former) President Jacques Chirac, we will turn the Eiffel Tower's lights off this Thursday evening from 21:00 local time (1900 GMT)," Hidalgo tweeted.

The company operating the monument said that the tower would be closed three hours earlier than the normal schedule to honor the late head of state.

Chirac led France between 1995 and 2007. He had also served as the mayor of Paris between 1977 and 1995.

Nicknamed "The Bulldozer" for his skills at getting things done and for his abrasive manner, the center-right politician was known for his opposition to the 2003 U.S.-led military operation in Iraq, a decision which elicited admiration at home but tainted the diplomatic ties between Paris and Washington.

Under his leadership, France entered the single-currency European bloc and Chirac also shortened the presidential term of office from seven to five years via a referendum in 2000.

After he left the Elysee Palace in 2007, Chirac was reportedly hospitalized several times following a stroke and lung infection, and was rarely seen in public. Enditem

